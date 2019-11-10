METZ, Peggy W., 87, of Richmond, passed away November 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Metz; son, Charles Shelton; daughters, Sharon Yoder and Susan Barfield; and stepson, Keith Metz. She is survived by daughters, Linda G. Cooke (David) and Karen Butler; and stepson, Edward Metz. Peggy has 14 beautiful grandchildren and many great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., on Monday, November 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial