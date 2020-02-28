MEYER, Florence N., 88, of Clearwater, Florida and Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. Florence was born February 15, 1932, in Richmond, Virginia, where she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. During her career, Florence worked as a financial manager and administrator to several businesses and nonprofits in Richmond. Florence was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Florence was preceded in death by her devoted husband, George Harry Meyer. She is remembered by her three daughters and their husbands, Karen and Ted Applestein, Anne Meyer and Phil Edwards and Stacy Meyer and Steven Pinchefsky; her grandchildren, Brian Applestein and his wife, Selma, Lisa Applestein, Li Min Edwards, Cory Hazel and Georgia Hazel; as well as her great-grandchildren, Brady, Eli and Valentina. A funeral will be held in the chapel at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
