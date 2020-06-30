MEYER, Margaret Elizabeth "Margaret-Beth" Nott, 77, of Charlottesville, formerly of Richmond, passed away on June 22, 2020. Daughter of the late William Sarsfield Nott Sr. and Eileen Luby Nott, Margaret-Beth was a 1961 graduate of St. Gertrude High School. After graduating high school, she attended Georgetown Visitation College, where she graduated in 1963. She spent several years working on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., before returning to Richmond to raise her family. Margaret-Beth was a devoted member of St. Edward The Confessor Catholic Church and the Catholic Women's Club of Richmond. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, William S. Nott Jr. Margaret- Beth is survived by her daughter, E. Ryan Meyer Hogan (Dave) of Raleigh, N.C.; son, Brant Meyer (Ellen) of Charlottesville; five grandchildren, Margaret Ann "Maggie" Hogan, Harrison Thomas Meyer, Hayden Joshua Meyer, Kathleen Ryan "Katie" Hogan and Charlotte Elizabeth "Charlie" Meyer; her sister, Joyce N. Melvin (Jim); sister-in-law, Teresa N. Sanders (Don); 11 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews and some very special cousins and friends, all of whom she loved fiercely. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church. Please contact the family for information as numbers are strictly limited. Condolences to the family may also be shared at www.Blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gertrude High School Scholarship Fund at https://www.saintgertrude.org/alumnae-financial-assistance-award/.View online memorial
