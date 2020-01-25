MEYERHOFFER, Steven "Stix" Lynn, 57, of Midlothian, formerly of Powhatan, passed away suddenly January 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Linda Meyerhoffer; children, Charlotte Papineau (Paul), Amanda Rand (Will), Britton Vermaaten and Michelle Vermaaten; mother, Diane Fetty; father, Harold Meyerhoffer (Donna); grandchildren, Caleb Papineau and Emily Rand; brothers, Scott Meyerhoffer (Kim), Anthony Meyerhoffer and Nick Meyerhoffer; niece, Olivia Meyerhoffer; and numerous other family and friends. Steve was a dedicated Marine, husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He graduated from Powhatan High School, Class of 1981 and retired from VDOT after 30 years. His family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 26, and Monday, January 27, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 29. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Steven Meyerhoffer, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Steven's Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Steven's Visitation begins.
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Steven's Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Steven's Visitation begins.
Jan 29
Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Steven's Service begins.