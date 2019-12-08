MICHAUX, Harvey Lee Sr., 99, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Michaux. He leaves cherished memories to his daughter, Linda M. Burford (James); son, Harvey L. Michaux Jr. (Sharon); grandsons, Jason Burford, Jermaine (Latanya) and Sean Michaux; and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Mt. Pero Baptist Church, 1530 Cook Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial