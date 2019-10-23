MICHENER, Thomas Alva, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, peacefully, following a long battle with a chronic illness. Tom was born September 22, 1946, the oldest of five children and the only son to the late Glenn Allen and Ida Mae Powers Michener. He attended Bowling Green State University. After working several management positions for several retail stores, Tom found his passion as a realtor and worked in the Southside Richmond area. Tom was a former member of the Jaycees and an active member of the Chester Rotary Club, where he served for several years as Sergeant at Arms and helped coordinate events such as the annual "Grilling on the Green." He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Candace "Candy"; son, Christopher Glenn (Heather) of Golden, Colo.; sisters, Jane Heston, Ft. Meyers, Fla., Ann Kujanek (Gary) of Pickerington, Ohio, Mary Jo Cares (Ben) of Meadville, Pa. and Susan Michener of Montgomery, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends, 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va., with a service to follow at 3 p.m. The family will also receive friends following the service until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Va. 23058. Cremation to follow with an interment in Farewell Retreat Cemetery in Republic, Ohio, date TBD. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial