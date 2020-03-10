MICKIE, VANETTA

MICKIE, Mrs. Vanetta, age 57, of Richmond, departed this life February 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Brandon T. Coe. She is survived by her husband, James Mickie; two sons, Jamar A. and Shawn K. Mickie; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Claude Carpenter and Ahoto Mulazim; a life sister, Toni Jackson; and other relatives and friends among them her companion, Barry Coe. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

