MIDDLETON, Elaine "Jody" Gray, 60, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019. Jody was from Southside Richmond, Powhatan, Va., and resided in Cumberland, Va., at the time of her death. She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Harry "Todd" Middleton; daughter, Michelle Yeagle (Steve); sons, Doug Palmore and Steven Combs (CJ); four stepchildren, Maria, Gina, Celia and Peter Middleton; sister, Claudette Epperson (Dean); brothers, Kenny (Susan) and Jerry Gray (Linda); 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren whom she adored, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her extended church family. Jody was deeply devoted to her church and her Lord and Savior. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Jody loved cooking and preparing meals for others, as well as the art of flower design. One of her passions was working in her flower gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 25450 E. Sayler's Creek Rd., Jetersville, Va. 23083.