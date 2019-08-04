MIDDLETON, Eugenia Russell, of Chesterfield County, widow of Clarence H. Middleton, age 93, went to be with the lord August 1, 2019. She was born in Orlean, Fauquier County, Va., to Mary A. and J. Rice Russell, who predeceased her; along with four sisters, three brothers; two sons, Rolfe L. Middleton and Mark R. Middleton; and a grandson, W. Kyle Middleton. Survivors are C.H. Middleton Jr. (Hank) and his wife, Diane, Karla Hunt (widow of Rolfe), Nancy Middleton (widow of Mark); grandchildren, Heather, Leslie, Casey, Tafral, Stasil, Zach; and five great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Luke, Ben, Billy and Adeline. A memorial service will be held on September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bliley's Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road, Richmond, Va. 23237, or a charity of your choice. Interment will be private.View online memorial