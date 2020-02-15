MIDDLETON, JOHN III

MIDDLETON, John H. III, 81, departed this life February 9, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Chesterfield, Va., to the late Alease V. and John H. Middleton Jr. on July 1, 1938. He was the second of 11 children. He was preceded in death by his son, Damon R. Middleton; and grandson, Taivon M. Fox. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Ann E. Middleton; seven children, Michael Middleton (Angie), Kevin Middleton, Alvin Fox Sr. (Dana), Amelia Hardy (Derek), Tracie Robinson, Zorana Fox and Keionna Shearin (Johnathan); 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, five brothers; one goddaughter, Tara Nelson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, and where funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. Rev. James Taylor III officiating. Interment Mt. Sinai Baptist Church cemetery, Midlothian, Va.View online memorial
