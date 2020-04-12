MIGNOTT, Youlanda M., 55, of Moseley, Va., departed this life on April 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Paul Mignott Sr.; four children, Renna, Bill, Ebony and Shanice; two stepchildren, Paul Jr. and Nick; four grandchildren, Alice, Adam, Demetrius Jr. and Samia; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
