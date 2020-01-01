MIKSOVIC, Paul, 94, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Minerva Catherine Miksovic in 1989. He is survived by his children, Susan Marie Atkins (David), Elizabeth Ann Miksovic (David Sirekis) and David Charles Miksovic (Emily); along with his five grandchildren, Brian, Chloe, Zach, Will and Ellie; his stepgrandson, Evan; and his youngest sister, Olga Sutera; along with a number of nieces, nephews and their families. The family will receive friends at Bliley Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, on Friday evening, January 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9155 Hungary Road, Henrico, on Saturday, January 4, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Paul's memory.View online memorial
MIKSOVIC, PAUL
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Jan 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00PM
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
9155 Hungary Road
Richmond, VA 23294-5931
