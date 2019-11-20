MILES, Charles Garland Jr., 80, died peacefully after a battle with cancer. Charles grew up in Richmond, Virginia, the only child of Martha Turner Miles and Charles Garland Miles Sr. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Langston Miles; a daughter, Susan Brooks Miles Londrey and son-in-law, Dr. James Fredrick Londrey of Richmond; a son, Scott Turner Miles and daughter-in-law, Catherine Mary Beth Staton Miles of Duluth, Georgia; and four grandchildren, Madison Brooks Miles Whiteneck (Keith), Tanner Charles Miles (Mary Michael), Ann Temple Londrey and James (Jed) Fredrick Londrey. Charles attended William Fox Elementary, Westhampton Middle and Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in English and history from East Carolina College (University) in 1961. There, he was a member of Lambda Chi fraternity. After graduation, he began a career grounded in education as a teacher of English at Thomas Dale and Meadowbrook High Schools. He left the classroom after four years to become involved in educational sales, first with Macmillan Publishing Company and finally with McGraw-Hill Publishing Company. He worked in various areas over the years as salesman, editor, consultant, and regional manager. In his work he traveled primarily in the Southeast, but his work also took him to Saudi Arabia, England, Scotland and Norway, consulting in U.S. Department of Education schools. Charles never lost his love of education, serving as a GED tutor with his men's group at a juvenile detention center. Charles was a member of Salisbury Presbyterian Church, the Salisbury Country Club, the Salisbury Senior Men's Association and the Richmond Gentry. He loved his wife and family, and his best times were the family vacations they took together. In later life, he particularly enjoyed going to Deltaville with his daughter's family and to Lake Lanier with his son's family. In his leisure time at home, he loved playing bridge and socializing with his cronies, where he was known for his ability to banter with the best of them. Charles was a self-proclaimed grammar expert and took every opportunity to make sure the King's English was spoken correctly. He also loved to travel with friends, and those trips to Europe, the Caribbean and Florida were special events in his life. After his diagnosis of cancer early in 2019, he faced his disease with courage, and he persevered through treatments, hospitalization and home health care. The family wishes to express its appreciation to all the friends and caregivers, particularly those at Hospice of Virginia, who supported him and loved him. A memorial service will be held at Salisbury Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salisbury Presbyterian Church Foundation.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Muslim candidates faced hatred in 2018 political races. This year, 26 won election nationwide
-
Richmond Grand Illumination is no more; now it's RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza
-
Virginia could decriminalize marijuana with new Democratic majority in legislature
-
‘Walking Dead’ spin-off filmed post-apocalyptic scenes at Richmond Coliseum
-
Here's a list of roads closed during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon this weekend
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 plots & 2 vaults for sale. Valued at $13,780. Sell for $9,…