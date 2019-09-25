MILES, CLARENCE SR.

MILES, Clarence B. Sr., 90, of Charles City, Va., peacefully passed away on September 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Charity Miles. He leaves to mourn his sons, Clarence Harris (Denise), Clarence "Mousey" Jr., Wayne Sr. (Terri), Kenneth Sr. (Eva), Walker (Doris); daughters, Claudia Paulette Charity; and a devoted daughter, Norma. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Gilfield Baptist Church, 6640 Church Lane, Charles City, Va. 23030. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. Interment to follow in church cemetery. No repast after service. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial