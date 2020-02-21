MILES, Doris Greene, 82, Charles City, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford W. Miles Sr. She is survived by four daughters, Daryl McDonald, Stephanie Holtzclaw (Walter), Carla Woods and Patrice Miles; two grandchildren, Victoria and Philip Holtzclaw; two stepdaughters, Mary Smith (devoted) and Joyce Lankford; one stepson, Wilford Miles Jr. (Frances); 11 stepgrandchildren, 20 stepgreat-grandchildren, six stepgreat-great-grandchildren, four sisters, three brothers, one brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law, one uncle, two aunts, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va., with the family receiving friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Gilfield Baptist Church, 6640 Church Lane, Charles City, Va. Rev. Michael L. Jones Sr., pastor, officiating. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
