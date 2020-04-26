MILES, GILBERT JR. "GIL"

MILES, Gilbert Lawrence Jr. "Gil," 72, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away April 20, 2020, after his brave, 19-year battle with Leukemia. He is survived by his beloved fiancee, Judy Burnett Gerber; his two daughters, Megan Miles, Esq. and Ashley Miles Reynolds; granddaughter, Amelia Margaret Reynolds; brother, George B. Miles (Cathy Miles); his sweet dog, Lily; and a loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert L. Miles Sr. and Margaret H. Miles. Gil was born and raised in Lakeside, Va., and was a 1966 graduate of Hermitage High School and a starting player on its undefeated Panther Football team. He attended Randolph-Macon College, was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve during the Vietnam Era and always a devoted American patriot. Over his long professional and public service career, Gil worked in the real estate and construction industries, was an avid entrepreneur and gave much of his time to local organizations and public service. Among other positions and recognitions, he was named "Civic Leader of the Year" by the Richmond Association of Realtors for his work fighting cancer. Gil founded Wine for Cures, a local nonprofit that raised funding for cancer research and medical students seeking professions in Oncology. Chief among Gil's passions was sailing, especially competitive sailing over his 50 years with the Fishing Bay Yacht Club. He enjoyed heavy-weather sailing as well as cool, breezy, starlit-night sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. He loved spending his weekends in Deltaville, Va., with his family and friends, sipping cocktails on the deck overlooking Jackson Creek and the Bay. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Virginia Chapter. Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of Gil's life will be held at a later date, the details of which will be announced in this section. Gil will be buried at sea in a private ceremony in the coming days. Cheers!View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…