MILES, Gilbert Lawrence "Gil" Jr., 72, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away April 20, 2020, after his brave 19-year battle with leukemia. Because some restrictions have been lifted, the family is now able to have Gil's memorial service and Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. The service will be held at Glen Allen Baptist Church, located at 3028 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. Please note, masks and social distancing will be required inside the church. Please contact Gil's daughters, Megan Miles and Ashley Reynolds, or close friends for information regarding live streaming of the service through Zoom.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more