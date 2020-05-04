MILES, Lester William, 94, of Sandston, Va., passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Lester served in the United States Army in Company K, 386 Infantry, in the 97th Infantry Division in the 3rd Army and was a veteran of World War II, where he served in the European Theater and the Japanese Occupation Forces. He received the American Theater Service Medal, EAME Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star; Asiatic Pacific Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan). He spent much of his leisure time fishing, hunting or golfing. Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Tibbs. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jerry Michael Miles (Janice), Larry Neal Miles (Pamela) and Keith Wayne Miles (Beth); grandchildren, Travis, Lauren and Keith Jr.; and stepgranddaughter, Tracy. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Lester will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be registered at NelsenRichmond.com.View online memorial
