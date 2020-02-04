MILES, Muriel O., 78, of Charles City, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She was a retired teacher for the Charles City County Public Schools. Muriel is survived by her sisters, Janet Miles of Charles City, Va. and Marie Russell (Ronald) of Chesterfield County, Va.; sisters-in-law, Laura Miles of Varina, Va. and Goldie Malloy (Eulace) of Hampton, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives; and friends, including one lifelong cherished friend, Alice Johnson. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at Gilfield Baptist Church, 6640 Church Ln., Charles City, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
