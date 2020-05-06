MILES, Shirley Mae, 77, of Richmond, died May 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Stewart; and daughter, Madonna Stewart. Surviving are her husband, Larry Shepperson; daughter, Sharon Stewart; son, Kyle Miles; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Janice Taylor (Johnathan), Mary Lee Height, Erma Garland, Eula Williams and Lorene Garland; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. A private service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Falls Road Cemetery, Kembridge, Va. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
