MILES, Shirley

MILES, Shirley Mae, 77, of Richmond, died May 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Stewart; and daughter, Madonna Stewart. Surviving are her husband, Larry Shepperson; daughter, Sharon Stewart; son, Kyle Miles; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Janice Taylor (Johnathan), Mary Lee Height, Erma Garland, Eula Williams and Lorene Garland; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. A private service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Falls Road Cemetery, Kembridge, Va. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

