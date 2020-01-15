MILES, Stephenson Daniel, 85, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shirl Stewart. He leaves cherished memories to his daughters, Sandra Miles-Newsom (David) and Terry Harris; eight grandchildren, one devoted, Ariel Miles; 18 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life 12 noon Friday, January 17, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1920 Fairmount Ave. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
