MILFORD, DWAYNE

MILFORD, Dwayne, age 58, of Richmond, departed this life May 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Odessa and Solden Milford; and brother, Keith Bagley. He is survived by four children, LaBarbra Jones, Isaiah Jackson, Kemonda Johnson and Aaron Stevenson; a host of grandchildren; his grandmother, Elsie Moore; two sisters, Pamela Milford Wilson and Shelly Milford; two brothers, Charles Bagley and Milton Bagley; a host of aunt and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

