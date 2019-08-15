MILLER, Betty Y., 77, of Chesterfield, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth A. Miller; son, Mark A. Miller (Amanda); daughter, Kimberly M. Barton; grandchildren, Ryan, Cheyenne, Kaitlyn, Travis Jr., Chase and Brady; one brother and two sisters, David Young, Lillie Coleman, Wanda Goodrich and their families. Betty was a hard-working, dedicated, generous and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a longtime member of the Manchester Moose Lodge. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 (today), at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with a Moose service at 7 p.m. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, at Bliley's-Chippenham, with interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women of the Moose for the Manchester Moose Lodge, Chapter 1078, 11110 Trade Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236.View online memorial