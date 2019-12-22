MILLER, Charles "Lance," 69, passed in peace on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Debbie Miller; their son, Roman; devoted stepchildren, John (Kimberly), Sam (Christy) and Pam (Anil); and their children, Alden, Conley, Isaac, Alex and Brady. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 23, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
