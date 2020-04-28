MILLER, Deacon Charles E. Sr., 73, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2020. Born October 1, 1946, to John S. Sr. and Christine Coleman Miller, Charles is survived by his mother; his wife, Beatrice; his children, Charles Jr. (Jackie), Charonn, Crystal Liggon (Gus) and Kevin (Margaret); his grandchildren, Chantal, Charles III, Chaela, Grace, Faith, Charra, Jacob, Ava and Noah; his siblings, Mildred Reid and Howard; his mother-in-law, Nancy Dobbins; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Charles was a devoted son, husband and father. He enjoyed working outside: gardening, landscaping and woodworking; doting on his grandchildren and singing with the Mt. Sinai Men's Choir. After retiring from UPS Freight, Charles spent much of his time in service to others: always ready to lend a hand, a listening ear or to pass on words of wisdom. Charles served as a Deacon and was active in many ministries at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. He was an active member of the Charles A. Ransom American Legion Post 186, where he recently helped to provide meals for Feed Our First Responders (FOFR). He will be sorely missed. A viewing for family and friends will be held at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Virginia 23224, on Friday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to current restrictions on assembly, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.FeedOurFirstResponders.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
