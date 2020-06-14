MILLER, Dorothy "Dot" Lyons, 94, of Petersburg, Va., departed this life on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Joel Curtis Lyons and Eva Arrington Lyons. Dorothy lived most of her life in Petersburg and graduated from Petersburg High School and then attended Mary Washington College and Richard Bland College. Mrs. Miller was a lifelong Episcopalian and was a communicant of Christ and Grace Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Frances Bland Randolph chapter. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Bolling Miller; and granddaughter, Tara Paige Burlage. She is survived by her daughter, Lisabeth "Lisa" Miller Guthrie of New Kent, Virginia; son, William Curtis Miller of North East Maryland; and grandson, Mason Curtis Miller of Baltimore, Maryland. The family wishes to thank the Petersburg Home for Ladies and the Crater Community Hospice for their exceptional care of their mother and grandmother. The burial service will be at Blandford Cemetery on Friday, June 19, at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Herbert B. Miller Scholarship Fund at the Richard Bland College Foundation, 11301 Johnson Road, South Prince George, Va. 23805; the Petersburg Home for Ladies Fellowship Fund, 311 S. Jefferson St., Petersburg, Va. 23803; or Christ and Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, Va. 23805. Condolences can be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
