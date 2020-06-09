MILLER, Frances Nevel, 87, of Chesterfield, passed away June 6, 2020. She is survived by a son, Steven; three brothers, Ray, Donald and Lewis; a granddaughter, Lindsay; and three great-grandchildren. A private visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Graveside services will also be held Thursday, 2 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield.View online memorial
