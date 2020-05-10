MILLER, GERALD

MILLER, Rev. Dr. Gerald Mowery Sr., was sent to the loving arms of his Lord on May 2, 2020, at 2:22 p.m. after passing at his home at the age of 82. He was greeted with the words "Well done, thou good and faithful servant. Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." (Matthew 25:21) Gerald was born to the late Harold W. Miller Sr. and Susan B. Miller, in Winchester, Virginia, on March 3, 1938, and grew up in Woodstock, Va. Gerald was the youngest of four sons and was often called "Worm" by his loving brothers. Gerald always joked it was a miracle he survived. Gerald graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Roanoke College in 1960. He worked a few sales jobs prior to being called into the ministry after receiving nudging from above. Once Gerald committed to becoming a minister, he attended Theological Seminary, where he received a Bachelor's of Divinity degree in 1969, a Master of Theology degree in 1970, and a Doctor of Ministry degree in 1981. He loved all of the churches he served and was devoted to helping others and glorifying God through his preaching. The churches Gerald served throughout his career include Wright's Chapel Methodist in Ladysmith, Virginia, Huguenot United Methodist in Richmond, Virginia, Kilmarnock United Methodist in Kilmarnock, Virginia, Epiphany United Methodist in Vienna, Virginia, Trinity United Methodist in Petersburg, Virginia, Woods United Methodist in Chesterfield, Virginia, and Chester United Methodist in Chester, Va. Gerald's brothers loved to joke that he only had to work one hour a week, but Gerald was always working to improve the churches he served and help the local communities. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Chris Miller; their sons, Jonathan Miller (Micki) and Christopher Miller (Christiana); former spouse, Laura W. Miller and their sons, Gerald (Jay) Miller Jr., Harold Miller (Laurel) and Mark Miller; and their daughter, Terese Miller; his grandchildren, Samantha Miller, Kyle Miller, Claudia Miller, Kirby Miller, Charlie Miller, Bauer Burkart, Blake Burkart, Riley Miller and Bentley Miller; his brother, Dr. Robert "Bob" Miller (Colleen); his sister, Kim Shrum (Richard); his stepmother, Betty Lambert (Jerry); five nieces and four nephews. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Harold W. Miller Sr. and Susan B. Miller; his brothers, Harold W. Miller Jr. (Joan), Richard Lee "Dick" Miller (Suzanne); and his nephew, Rev. Dr. Robert Stephen Miller. Gerald loved to golf, fish and spend time with his loving family. He always looked forward to the Miller Family Reunion held every year in Woodstock, Virginia. He was a loving, supportive and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and minister whose memory will be cherished by family and friends forever. In light of the current pandemic, an appropriate Celebration of Rev. Dr. Gerald Mowery Miller's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the churches Gerald considered to be his home churches of Trinity United Methodist Church (215 S Sycamore St., Petersburg, Va. 23803) and Chester United Methodist Church (12132 Percival St., Chester, Va. 23831).View online memorial
