MILLER, HARRY JR.

MILLER, Harry Arnold Jr., 87, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Born in Hopewell, Va., he was the son of the late Harry Arnold Miller Sr. and Dorothy Hand Miller. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Hazel McNeil Miller. He is survived by his son, Harry Arnold Miller III and wife, Maggie; daughter, Rebecca M. Stuckey and husband, John; grandchildren, Dana Stuckey Kondisko and husband, Jeremy, Suzanne Stuckey and Kaitlyn Marie Miller; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Paige Kondisko. Mr. Miller graduated from Hopewell High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War as a Radarman. Mr. Miller retired from Allied Chemical after more than 40 years of service; he also served as the Chief Photographer for the Hopewell News, retiring after 39 years. He was a member of the American Legion Hopewell Memorial Post 146. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.