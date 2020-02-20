MILLER, Islene H., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Jo. She was born May 17, 1928, to the late Clarence Heiskill Sr. and Inez Heiskill. Islene, affectionately known as "Izzy," accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and joined the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister. She leaves to cherish her memory eight children from her union with Alfred Miller Sr., Walter Heiskill, Shirley Watson (Frankie), Alfred Miller Jr. (Rena), Janice Robinson, Jo McKnight (Ricky), Timothy Miller, Pamela Blowe and Michael Miller; two sisters-in-law, Rosetta Crump and Brenda Chapman (Leroy); 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; one lifelong friend, Mildred Burton (Kermit); and many other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2371 Piping Tree Ferry Rd., Mechanicsville, Va., on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. Rev. Dr. Paul D. Flowers Sr., pastor, officiating. Remains will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
