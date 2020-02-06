MILLER, JOHN III

MILLER, John B. III, 81, of Midlothian, Va., passed away February 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John "J.B." and Louise "Mimi" Miller; sister, Anne Birch and her husband, Don; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Pope. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Miller; daughters, Theresa Rouse (Jeff) and Ruth Miller (David); grandchildren, John Thomas, Alex and Matthew Rouse and Ben and Theresa "Teri" Miller; sisters, Sara Shadinger (Jimmy) and Rosemary Pope; and many other nieces, nephews and extended family. He graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor's in Industrial Management. He retired from Shell Oil after over 30 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering for Motorist Assistance in Chesterfield County and Habitat for Humanity. He was also very active at St. Gabriel Catholic Church and with Knights of Columbus. The family is very grateful for the loving care he received from Heartland Hospice and Spring Arbor Memory Care. A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 8901 Winterpock Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.View online memorial
