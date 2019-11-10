MILLER, KELVIN "MAN"

MILLER, Kelvin K. "Man," of Richmond, departed this life November 3, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, LaKeshia Fleming; mother, Jean Miller; father, Willie Robinson; two sisters, Regina Miller and Terry Tweedy (Alonzo); two brothers, Ricky and Chris Miller; two stepsisters, Savicsa Robinson and Shantelle Peacock; two aunts, Sheila Smith and Lita Tucker (Richard); one uncle, James Thompson Jr.; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will be Monday, November 11, 2019, from 12 to 8 p.m., and where the family will receive friends that same day from 6 to 7 p.m. Interment private.View online memorial