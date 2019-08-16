MILLER, Lee Daniel, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 15, 2019. Lee was born in Columbiana, Ohio, on March 31, 1928. He was the son of the late Daniel and Kathryn Miller; and brother to the late LaRue Thayer and Janet Fullerton. Lee graduated from Kent State in 1950 and met the love of his life there. He married Marguerite "Peggy" Barker on July 28, 1951 and they were married for nearly 50 years. They moved to the west coast, where he served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955. Lee and Peggy moved back to Ohio and started their family. After working for New York Life and living in McLean, Virginia for many years, Lee retired at age 54. They moved to Edenton, North Carolina and were members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Lee had many accomplishments, but he was most proud of his four children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lee treasured family time and taught each grandchild to waterski, play cards and love the outdoors. He loved sports of all kinds - professional or amateur - and cheering on his children and grandchildren from the sidelines. His favorite place was on the water in his boat with his family. Lee was preceded in death by his beloved Peggy Miller. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Miller; son, Eric L. Miller (Catherine) and children, Logan and Erica; his daughter, Melanie M. Reilly (Craig) and children, Meredith, Blair (Adam Matthews and children, Kate and Cooper), Jack and Tucker; daughter, Marcia M. Palmer (Thomas) and children, John, Lee and Ted; daughter, Suzanne M. Hendrix (Cliff) and children, Madeline, Grace and Ford; nieces and nephews who adored him; and treasured lifelong friends, Jim and Martha Britt. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving care he received from the staff and administration of Parkside Assisted Living. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, at the Bishop's Chapel at Roslyn at 8727 River Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in his honor.View online memorial