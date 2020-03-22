MILLER, Lillie "Belle," 77, of Chesterfield, widow of Willard "Junie" Miller, passed in her sleep on March 20, 2020. She is survived by four children, Sherrie Seymour (John), Starr Talley (Raymond), Pamela Ross (Jim), Keith Schuchart (Kim); 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. You may pay your respects between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesday, in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan. Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m in Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 25
Graveside
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.
Chesterfield, VA 23832
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
