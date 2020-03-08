MILLER, Lola Patricia (nee Harris), 81, of North Chesterfield, died February 29, 2020. Pat was predeceased by her parents, Katherine Lucile (nee Cooper) and Eldon Lafayette Harris; and brother, Marvon Eldon Harris, all of Clinton, Tennessee. Pat is survived by her husband of 59 years, David Edward "Pete" Miller; daughter, Katherine M. Jones (Eric); sons, David Edward Miller III and Kevin Dwight Miller (Priya); and eight grandchildren. Pat graduated from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Knoxville, Tennessee. She stopped working until her three children were all in school and then worked until she was 78 years old, spending the last 25 years of her career as the 3-11 nursing supervisor at The Virginia Home. Her memorial service will be at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Huguenot Road on Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m. Pastor Randy Lohr officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, The Virginia Home, Capital Caring Hospice or the charity of your choice. Pat will be greatly missed by all who knew her because the vast majority of them also loved her. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
