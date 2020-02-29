MILLER, MARGOT

MILLER, Margot Maier, 97, of Richmond, Va., passed away quietly on February 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Egon Maier; her son, Larry Alan Maier; and her second husband, David H. Miller. Margot is survived by her daughter, Carol Matuschek (Stefan); her stepson, Larry Miller; her stepdaughter, Lois Padow (Sidney) and family, Lance Padow, Stephanie Manheim (Lee), Joel Padow; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Maier; her grandchildren, Kristin Carlson (Mark), Jennifer Maier, William Maier and Ethan Maier; her stepgreat-grandchildren, Dahlia Manheim, Carlee Manheim, Jesse Manheim, Chase Padow, Cole Padow and Cade Padow; and her devoted Ecuadorian "son," Miguel Bermeo (Lolita) and family, Ana Marie Bast (Andrew) and children, Alexandra and Adrian, Marie Jose Bermeo and Tatiana Bermeo (Adrien Boulouk) and son, Esteban Emmanuel. She lived life the way she wanted, doing the best that she could while touching the lives and hearts of many. Margot, Mom, Grandma, will be sorely missed. Graveside services will be held at Emek Sholom (Forest Lawn Cemetery) on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. Those who wish to make a contribution, in lieu of flowers, please make it to your favorite charity.

