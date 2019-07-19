MILLER, MARVIN JR.

MILLER, Marvin Eugene Jr., 85, of Henrico, passed from this life July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Miller; and his son, Brian Miller. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Tammy), Steven and Scott (Susan); three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sister, Evelyn Kammeter; and a host of special friends and other loving family members. Marvin served his country in the Air Force. He retired from University of Richmond. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 21, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 22, 1 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial