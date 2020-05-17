MILLER, Melvin "Big Daddy" C. Jr., 90, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Miller. He is survived by his children, M. Curtis Miller III (Cathy), Kathi Heavenridge (David); along with five grandchildren, Christi Truelove, Karie Truelove, Jennifer Sole, Dr. Brent Miller, Linzy Heavenridge; five great-grandchldren. Melvin was a graduate of John Marshall High School, where he was a captain in the Cadet Corps. After graduating, he held various positions during his 40-year career at Wonder Bread and Hostess Cake in Richmond, Virginia. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and keeping his lawn to his standards. The family wishes to thank all those caretakers at Gayton Terrace and Morningside of Bellgrade who provided his excellent care. Melvin was a longstanding member of Skipwith Methodist Church. We will forever treasure his memory in our hearts. A memorial service will take place at a later date.View online memorial
