MILLER, Michael "Mike" Edward, 76, of Chester, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, Pa., on June 14, 1943, to Richard and Dorothy Miller, Mike graduated from Liberty High School and received a Bachelor of Science of Electrical Engineering from The University of Maryland. Mike was a Vietnam vet, serving four years in the U.S. Navy. The oldest of five boys, Mike grew up enjoying the outdoors and the railroad. He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed hiking, bicycling, music and good beer. Mike, loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Linda; former spouse, Nadine; children, Jennifer, Pamela (Adam), Kimberly, Stacy (Matt), Michael (Jackie) and Joseph (Amy); brothers, Bob (Kathy), Rick (Debi), Tom (Kathy) and Matt (Sue); 11 grandchildren; and cats, Gretchen and Georgie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, with a celebration of Mike's life to follow.

