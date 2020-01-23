MILLER, Milton Rudolph Jr., was called home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton R. Sr. and Dorothy C. Lewis. Remains rest at Affinity Funeral Service, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on January 23, 2020, and Celebration of Life service at 12 noon on January 24, 2020, at Fresh Anointed Cathedral, 3001 2nd Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
