MILLER, Pleasant B. Jr., 85, changed his residence and peacefully went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019. Pleasant leaves to cherish his memory his four daughters, Lucinda Cunningham (Jerry), Letha Smith, Patricia Gulley (Artis) and Delsena Scott (Kelven); one sister, Betsy West; two brothers, David Miller and Frankie Miller; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Deliverance Tabernacle, 900 Decatur Street. Rev. Dr. Robert Winfree officiating.View online memorial