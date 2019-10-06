MILLINER, GEORGE

MILLINER, George "Terry," 56, of S. Chesterfield, passed away peacefully at his home on September 28, 2019. Terry touched the lives of many. He was a hardworker and avid golfer. He enjoyed truck pulls and riding his motorcycle. He was happiest when outdoors. He is survived by his longtime friend, Christina Quate; son, TJ Milliner; and 13 siblings, Becky Lewis, Marie Harrison, Robin Whitaker, Ann Waldrop, Debbie Milliner, Carol Webb, Crystal Epley, Sheila Pollay, Bubba, Curtis, Ray, Herbert and Damon Milliner; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. His mother and father, Lillie and Sibbie Milliner Sr., precede him in death. Join his family to celebrate his life at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 19326 Oxford Lane, Sutherland, Va. 23885. The family will hold a private service at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, Va. We miss you and will always carry your memory in our hearts.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags