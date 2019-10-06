MILLINER, George "Terry," 56, of S. Chesterfield, passed away peacefully at his home on September 28, 2019. Terry touched the lives of many. He was a hardworker and avid golfer. He enjoyed truck pulls and riding his motorcycle. He was happiest when outdoors. He is survived by his longtime friend, Christina Quate; son, TJ Milliner; and 13 siblings, Becky Lewis, Marie Harrison, Robin Whitaker, Ann Waldrop, Debbie Milliner, Carol Webb, Crystal Epley, Sheila Pollay, Bubba, Curtis, Ray, Herbert and Damon Milliner; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. His mother and father, Lillie and Sibbie Milliner Sr., precede him in death. Join his family to celebrate his life at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 19326 Oxford Lane, Sutherland, Va. 23885. The family will hold a private service at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, Va. We miss you and will always carry your memory in our hearts.View online memorial