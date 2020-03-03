MILLS, Bertha "Judy" C., 76, of Montpelier, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Douglas Carter and Anna Blake. She was a longtime member of Bethany Christian Church in Bumpass, Va. Judy was known to be a great cook and enjoyed shopping. She is survived by her spouse of 59 years, James "Butch" Pettis Mills Jr.; children, Cynthia M. Goodman, Linda M. Allison (Jeff) and James D. Mills (Cleve); grandchildren, Renee Goodman, Terry Jo Brown and Heather L. Allison; great-grandchildren, Candace M. Brown, Makayla R. Wall, Melody R. Wall and McKinnly R. Wall. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Bethany Christian Church, 2402 Bethany Church Rd., Bumpass, Va. 23024, with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "youth group" at Bethany Christian Church, 2402 Bethany Church Rd., Bumpass, Va. 23024.View online memorial
