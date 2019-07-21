MILLS, Janette L., 84, of Chesterfield, Va. (lovingly referred to as "Mom" or "Mamaw"), passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Janette was retired from Chesterfield County School Food Services at Salem Church Elementary School. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, James "Bud" R. Mills; son, Bob Mills (Margie); daughter, Gwen Avery (Don Sr.); son, Doug Mills (Reta); daughter, Sherri Avery (Don II); grandchildren, Fred Daniels, Kelly Jordan, Trinity Mills, Donnie Avery, Kelly Avery, Dustin Avery; and five great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Salem Baptist Church, 5930 Centralia Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237. Visitation and reception following service. Flowers welcome or memorials may be made to Salem Church Elementary School to help provide a lunch for children in need (9600 Salem Church Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237). Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial