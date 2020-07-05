MILLS, Joseph Gordon, 66, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard T. Mills Sr.; and brother, Howard T. Mills Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Lois T. Mills; children, Kathy Mills DiCostanzo (Joseph), Diane Mills Wayne (Paul); grandchildren, Calyn, Andrew, Addison, Jillian, Morgan; siblings, Stephen Mills (Mary), Sherry Worley and Sandra Schools (Linwood); as well as several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial
