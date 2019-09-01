MILLS, RICHARD

MILLS, Dr. Richard Randolph Sr., 85, of North Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home in Bon Air, Va. Richard was born June 25, 1934, in Portland, Maine, to Commander Peter DuPre Mills, U.S.N., Ret. and Mary Taylor Jones Mills. He grew up in Louisa County, where he ran track and played football. He served in the Army during the end of the Korean War in the 35th Infantry, "Cacti," and also trained as a Frogman in Hawaii and the South Pacific. He married Virginia Curtis on August 23, 1958, after meeting her at Emory and Henry, where he earned a degree in Chemistry. He then earned his Masters in Biochemistry and a Doctorate in Entomology from Virginia Tech. Richard taught at Tulane University with a year at the University of Oxford in England as a visiting professor. Dr. Mills came to VCU in the fall of 1971 as chair of the Biology Department and was a professor for almost 30 years teaching Human Physiology, Invertebrate Zoology, Entomology and more. "Doc" researched, collected and published papers continuously. He taught at a high level without notes and was known to challenge all of his students, many of whom would go on to veterinary, dental and medical school. He was instrumental in helping so many people find their path in life, whether they were students or extended family members, he was always willing to listen and support their unique qualities. Richard loved nature and led the planting of butterfly gardens along the James River in Richmond and on the Eastern Shore around Cape Charles. He loved playing with Lionel trains as a child and continued to be a great train enthusiast. He rode on narrow gauge railroads around the country, built his own large mountainous model train layout, was annually involved in the Science Museum model railroad Christmas exhibit and served as past President of the Model Railroad Club and the Virginia Train Collectors Association. After retiring from VCU, he focused his research on genealogy. He wrote two family books and provided the historical research needed for family members to join the Jamestowne Society. Richard's gift was that he could see beauty in all things, from studying small details of a Short-Horned Grasshopper, Orthoptera: Acrididae, to running on the beach at Cape Charles with his grandchildren. He truly appreciated life and all it has to offer. Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Peter D. Mills; his son, Richard R. Mills Jr.; and his sister-in-law, Mary K. Mills. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Virginia "Ginny" Mills; one brother, Dr. Philip M. Mills; one sister-in-law, Merry Mills; two sons, Dr. Scott D. Mills and Mason W. Mills (Shawn Freude); six grandchildren, Benjamin (Sarah), Eric, Richard III (Heidi), William, Matthew and Phillip; five great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Dean, Jack, Arizona and Noah. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Virginia. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, September 8, at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 102 Louisa Ave., Mineral, Va. 23117. Interment to follow in the Mineral Baptist Church cemetery. Donations can be given in Richard's name to The Friends of the James River Park, www.jamesriverpark.org.View online memorial