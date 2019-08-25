MILLS, Richard Randolph Sr., 85, of North Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home in Bon Air, Va. Richard was born June 25, 1934, to Peter DuPre Mills and Mary Taylor Jones Mills. He was hired at VCU in the Biology Department in 1972 and taught Human Physiology, Invertebrate Zoology, Entomology and more. He was a great model train enthusiast, highly involved in genealogy and loved to travel. Richard was preceded in death by his son, Richard R. Mills Jr.; and his brother, Peter D. Mills. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia "Ginny" Curtis Mills; one brother, Philip M. Mills; two sons, Scott D. Mills and Mason W. Mills (Shawn); daughter-in-law, Lola Mills; and sister-in-law, Merry Mills. Full funeral notice to follow Sunday, September 1.View online memorial