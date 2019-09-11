MILLS, W. J. "Buddy," 83, of Beaverdam, Va., passed away September 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hartley Mills; children, Craig Mills, Trent Mills (Lori), Alesia O'Berry (Robert), Trudy Belcher (Mike); brother, Lewis Mills of Topeka, Kan.; sister, Jerelene Richards of Clemmons, N.C.; and six grandchildren, Paige Mills, Drew Mills, Alaina O'Berry, Casey Belcher, Erika O'Berry and William Belcher. Family and friends will come together to remember him with a Celebration of Life in the near future. Donations in his memory may be made to Beaverdam Volunteer Fire Company, 16150 Trainham Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015.View online memorial