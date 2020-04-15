MILLSAPS, William H. Jr., passed away on April 10, 2020, peacefully at home and surrounded by family. He was 77. He is survived by his wife of almost 34 years, Nancy Hurt Millsaps. He also leaves two daughters, Katherine M. Renick (Andy) of Columbus, Ohio and Camerian S. Millsaps of Tempe, Ariz.; grandchildren, Rachel R. Sipes (Erik) and Daniel H. Renick (Hannah); and great-granddaughter, Catalina M. Renick. His brother, Bryant Millsaps (Robbie) of Nashville, Tenn., also survives him. He was preceded in death by his son, William H. "Bart" Millsaps III. Bill was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., to W. Hobart and Myra S. B. Millsaps of Daisy, Tenn. As the son of a high school principal and a high school teacher, his lifelong study of people, and his curiosity and passion for the written word, were nurtured early and naturally. Just as natural was his love of sports. He played basketball and baseball, and never wavered in his appreciation of either, although he added golf to that duo for his adult life. In 1962, while attending law school at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Bill started work as a sportswriter at the Knoxville Journal. His love of sportswriting quickly overpowered his interest in law, and in 1966, he joined the Richmond Times-Dispatch and moved his young family to Richmond, Va. For 25 years, he wrote news and columns about a range of sports, from the Tuckahoe Little League to the Olympics. In 1992, he became the Managing Editor of the RTD news department and applied the same versatility, determination and competitive spirit to that job. In 1994, he accepted the job of Executive Editor of the news department. There, he lost some of the hands-on involvement with daily news operations, but served as a leader and defender of the news department for the next 11 years. He retired in 2005. Bill's knowledge of a very broad swath of subjects provided context for anything he wrote or spoke about. He read voraciously, finding particular value and insight in history, sports, politics and the people who inhabited those venues. A strong sense of fairness and decency permeated everything he did. He was quick to give credit, to lift others up, to consider different perspectives and their contexts, to laugh at himself, and - when he felt it appropriate - to get out of the way. During his career, he was named 11 times as the Sportswriter of the Year for Virginia. In 2011, he received sports journalism's highest national award, the Red Smith Award. He was also inducted into five Halls of Fame (HoF), including the Va. Communication HoF, and the media wings of the Va. Sports HoF and the Va. Golf HoF. Following his retirement, he served on the boards of various non-profits whose focus he supported. Those included St. Joseph's Villa, the Virginia State Golf Association and VSGA Hall of Fame. He was also active in various capacities within Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, including the establishment of the Warinner Family Scholarship Fund, begun by the son of former RTD Executive Editor Alf Goodykoontz. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church (optionally designating the Warinner Family Scholarship Fund), 7000 Park Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226; or St. Joseph's Villa, 8000 Brook Road, Richmond, Va. 23227. Or, you may select an organization of your choosing. A Celebration of Life will be held at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church at a later date. Burial will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
Many Richmond-area families live in hotels. The COVID-19 crisis could put them on the street.
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…