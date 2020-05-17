MILNER, LaVerne Marie, 98, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Irwin, Pa., peacefully transitioned to Heaven on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born January 12, 1922, to Arthur and Bessie McWilliams in Turtle Creek, Pa. She was predeceased by her parents; and stepmother, Olive McWilliams; her husband of 54 years, Edward Milner; her brothers, Harold, Virgil, James and Arthur McWilliams; and son-in-law, Thomas Smetanick. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Smetanick (Frederick, Md.) and Joyce Painter and husband, Terry (Richmond, Va.). She dearly loved her grandchildren, Jennifer Cebrat, Lori Pica (Taj), Matthew Smetanick (Mollie), Carey Beth McMahan (Matthew), Jill O'Rourke (Sean) and Michael Painter; and 11 great-grandchildren. After completing high school in Wilmerding, Pa., LaVerne was employed as a secretary by Air Brake in their general office. Later in life, she volunteered at Greensburg Hospital taking newborn baby pictures and was then employed as a salesclerk in the gift shop. LaVerne was a loving mother and wonderful caregiver to family, friends and neighbors. She greatly valued family time, whether it was welcoming them to her home in Irwin, Pa., taking yearly beach trips to the Outer Banks or celebrating special events such as birthdays and weddings. LaVerne was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Irwin and was guided by her faith to care for others. Her family would like to thank the memory care staff at The Crossings at Bon Air for their excellent care and kindness during her seven-year residency. A memorial service will be held in Richmond, Va., at a later date, followed by a burial in Churchill Cemetery, Turtle Creek, Pa. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.